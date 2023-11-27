Palantir Technologies Inc - (PLTR) Price Target Increased by 8.82% to 15.74

The average one-year price target for Palantir Technologies Inc - (NYSE:PLTR) has been revised to 15.74 / share. This is an increase of 8.82% from the prior estimate of 14.46 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.04% from the latest reported closing price of 19.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies Inc -. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 6.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTR is 0.32%, an increase of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.57% to 857,506K shares. The put/call ratio of PLTR is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,422K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,521K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 70.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 43,605K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,799K shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 35.27% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,406K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,393K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 74.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,485K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,864K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 12.73% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,864K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,512K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 75.55% over the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and non-profit sectors transform the way they use their data.

