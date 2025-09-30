Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $182.42, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.13% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.17, indicating a 70% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.09 billion, showing a 50.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.65 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, signifying shifts of +58.54% and +45.57%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Palantir Technologies Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Palantir Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 276.72 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.

It's also important to note that PLTR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.