Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) was up +2.45% at $189.16. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.86%.

The stock of company has risen by 3.98% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 3, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.17, signifying a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 50.65% from the year-ago period.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.98% and +45.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.94% increase. Right now, Palantir Technologies Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 281.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.18, so one might conclude that Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 6.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.14.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

