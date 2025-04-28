Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) standing at $114.70, reflecting a +1.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 31.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.13, signifying a 62.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $862.89 million, up 36.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.15% and +31.62%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.37% downward. As of now, Palantir Technologies Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 204.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.08.

We can additionally observe that PLTR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 6.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

