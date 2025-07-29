Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $156.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

The company's stock has climbed by 15.82% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.14, showcasing a 55.56% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $938.33 million, showing a 38.37% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.46% and +36.7%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 270.93. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.27 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that PLTR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 8.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

