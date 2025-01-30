Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $81.22, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 3, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $777.49 million, up 27.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Palantir Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.82% higher. Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 165.13. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.71.

We can additionally observe that PLTR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

