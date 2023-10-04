Palantir Technologies Climbs On Strategic Alliance With PwC

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced a strategic alliance with PwC.

The collaboration is expected to combine Palantir's AI capabilities with PwC's industry experience to help clients realize value with data and AI-enabled operations.

Currently, shares are at $15.67, up 5.10 percent from the previous close of $14.90 on a volume of 12,881,880.

