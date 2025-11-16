Palantir Technologies (BIT:1PLTR) Price Target Increased by 26.15% to 164.65

The average one-year price target for Palantir Technologies (BIT:1PLTR) has been revised to €164.65 / share. This is an increase of 26.15% from the prior estimate of €130.52 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €44.04 to a high of €233.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.51% from the latest reported closing price of €151.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies. This is an increase of 320 owner(s) or 8.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PLTR is 0.74%, an increase of 0.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 1,415,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69,130K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,491K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PLTR by 47.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,383K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,957K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PLTR by 52.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 53,395K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,705K shares , representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PLTR by 30.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 46,690K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,317K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PLTR by 37.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,666K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,078K shares , representing an increase of 53.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PLTR by 164.34% over the last quarter.

