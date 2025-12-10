Palantir Tech Wins $448 Mln U.S. Navy ShipOS Partnership

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), a software company, on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Navy has launched ShipOS, a new partnership that authorizes up to $448 million.

The partnership is aimed at deploying Palantir's Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform across the Maritime Industrial Base to accelerate the adoption of AI and autonomy technologies.

ShipOS is designed to modernize shipbuilding by providing real-time, data-driven visibility across the supply chain, enabling faster and more informed decisions.

The initial rollout covers two major shipbuilders, three public shipyards, and 100 suppliers, with expansion planned across the wider industrial base.

The initiative aims to deliver long-term cost savings through improved schedules, fewer delays, and greater production efficiency.

The initiative is managed by the Maritime Industrial Base in collaboration with the Naval Sea Systems Command, will integrate data from ERP systems, legacy databases, and operational sources to streamline engineering workflows, identify bottlenecks, and support proactive risk mitigation.

The Navy announced the initiative during an industry event attended by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan and Palantir CEO Alex Karp.

In the pre-market trading, Palantir Technologies is 1.22% higher at $184.05 on the Nasdaq.

