Palantir Stock Rockets 16% After Earnings -- Is This AI Stock a Buy Now?

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a polarizing software company focused on data analytics. Palantir's platform acts as a backbone for artificial intelligence and machine learning, and I recently picked the stock as a top AI stock to buy for the next 10 years. In the video below, I break down the company's recent earnings report, discuss valuation, and look at a chart to tell you where I think Palantir stock is headed next.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 13, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 14, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.