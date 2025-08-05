Palantir Stock Pops as Powerful AI Demand Drives 78% Q2 Earnings Growth and Big Annual Guidance Raises

Key Points Second-quarter revenue jumped 48% year over year, crushing Wall Street's expectation of 39% growth.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged 78%, surpassing the 54% analyst consensus estimate.

Management significantly increased its 2025 guidance for many metrics, including revenue growth, which it raised to 45% from 36%.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock gained 4.6% in after-hours trading on Monday, following the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics company's release of its second-quarter 2025 earnings report.

The stock's rise is attributable to both revenue and earnings beating Wall Street's estimates -- with the top-line beat a big one -- and management raising its full-year 2025 guidance for several key metrics.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

In the earnings release, CEO Alex Karp characterized the quarter as "phenomenal" -- and, indeed it was. As Karp said, Palantir continues "to see the astonishing impact of AI leverage."

Given the phenomenal report, some investors might wonder why the stock didn't gain even more after the release. The reason has to do with expectations. Palantir stock trades at a sky-high valuation and Wall Street's estimates were lofty, so high expectations were already largely factored into the stock price. As to the valuation, the stock was trading at about 278 times Wall Street's forward projected earnings per share (EPS) as of the close of Monday's regular-trading session.

Palantir Technologies' key numbers

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Change* Revenue $678 million $1.004 billion 48% GAAP operating income $105 million $269 million 156% Adjusted operating income $254 million $464 million 83% GAAP net income $134 million $327 million 144% Adjusted net income $221 million $405 million 83% GAAP earnings per share (EPS) $0.06 $0.13 117% Adjusted EPS $0.09 $0.16 78%

Investors should focus on the adjusted numbers, which exclude one-time items.

Wall Street was looking for adjusted EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $939.7 million, so Palantir exceeded both estimates, with the top-line beat particularly impressive. It also surpassed its own guidance, which was for revenue between $934 million to $938 million. The company doesn't issue earnings guidance.

Palantir generated cash of $539 million from running its operations during the quarter, up 274% from the year-ago period. Its adjusted free cash flow was $569 million, up 282% year over year. The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $6.0 billion, up from $5.4 billion last quarter. It has no long-term debt.

What happened with Palantir in the quarter?

All percentage growth figures are year over year.

Commercial revenue grew 47% to $451 million, accounting for 45% of total revenue.

Government revenue increased 49% to $553 million, or 55% of total revenue.

By region, U.S. revenue rose 68% to $733 million, accounting for 73% of total revenue. (Non-U.S. revenue accounted for the other 27% of revenue.)

Total customer count increased 43%.

The company closed 157 deals over $1 million, 66 deals of at least $5 million, and 42 deals of at least $10 million.

U.S. commercial revenue jumped 93% to $306 million.

U.S. commercial customer count surged 64% to 485.

U.S. commercial total contract value (TCV) deals closed soared 222% to $843 million.

U.S. commercial remaining deal value rocketed 145% to $2.79 billion.

U.S. government revenue grew 53% to $426 million. This market began with defense and intelligence agencies but now also includes other agencies.

Guidance issued for Q3 and raised for full-year 2025

Q3 guidance:

Revenue of $1.083 billion to $1.087 billion. This equates to growth of 49% to 50% year over year.

Adjusted income from operations of $493 million to $497 million. This equates to growth of 79% to 80% year over year.

Going into the release, Wall Street had been modeling for Q2 revenue of $981.8 million, or 35% growth, so Palantir's guidance crushed this expectation.

Annual guidance:

Metric Prior 2025 Guidance Current 2025 Guidance Wall Street Estimate Change Implied by Guidance* YOY Total revenue $3.890 billion to $3.902 billion $4.142 billion to $4.150 billion $3.9 billion 45% (up from 36%) U.S. commercial revenue Greater than $1.178 billion Greater than $1.302 billion N/A At least 85% (up from at least 68%) Adjusted operating income $1.711 billion to $1.723 billion $1.912 billion to $1.920 billion N/A 69% to 70% (up from 51% to 52%) Adjusted free cash flow $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion billion N/A 44% to 60% (up from 28% to 44%) GAAP operating income and GAAP net income Both positive in every quarter Same as prior guidance N/A --

Another stellar quarter

In short, Palantir turned in another stellar report. As I've written for about a year now, I believe Palantir stock will be a winning long-term investment. But given the stock's sky-high valuation, only those who truly have long investing horizons should consider buying it.

As I wrote last quarter, "if you do decide to buy it, it's imperative to dollar-cost-average (DCA) your way into your full position. That means investing the same dollar amount in the stock at some fixed interval, such as quarterly. This method will ensure that you don't risk buying all your shares in the stock right before a significant decline."

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $624,823!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,064,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,019% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.