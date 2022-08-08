Palantir Stock Plummets 15% on Earnings. Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) dropped hard after reporting earnings this morning. The stock ran hard from its $6.44 low in May, but is Palantir stock a buy now at these levels? Please watch the below video for Palantir stock analysis. I provide an overview of Palantir's business, earnings highlights, commentary as to why the stock is down, valuation metrics, and my opinion on where the stock is headed. Please don't forget to subscribe for future updates.

*Stock prices used in the below video were from the trading day of August 8, 2022. The video was published on August 8, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

