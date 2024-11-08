Palantir Stock Jumps as AI Powers Growth. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) shares rocketed higher after the company once again reported accelerating revenue growth and boosted its full-year guidance. The stock has nearly tripled in price year to date.

While Nvidia has become the winner of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, Palantir is beginning to establish itself as one of the biggest AI winners on the software side. Let's take a closer look at the company's third-quarter results and whether it's too late to buy the stock.

Accelerating revenue growth

For the fifth straight quarter, Palantir's revenue growth once again accelerated. In a little over a year, its revenue growth has gone from 13% in the second quarter of 2023 to 30% this past quarter. In the prior quarter, Palantir grew its revenue 27% year over year. Growth within existing customers was strong, with trailing-12-month net dollar retention coming in at 118%. This metric measures the growth of customers that have been with the company for more than a year minus any churn of those customers.

By segment, commercial revenue jumped 27% year over year to $31 million, led by a 54% jump in U.S. commercial revenue to $179 million. Excluding strategic commercial contracts, commercial revenue climbed 30%, with U.S. commercial revenue soaring 59%. International commercial revenue edged up just 3% to $138 million but dropped 7% sequentially. The company said the declines stemmed from a step-down in revenue from a government-sponsored enterprise in the Middle East and continued headwinds in Europe.

The company said its AI Platform (AIP) is seeing "unprecedented demand" within its U.S. commercial business, helping add new customers as well as expanding within existing customers. The company says it has a decades-long lead in implementing AI applications at scale.

On the government side of the business, revenue rose 33% year over year to $408 million. U.S. government revenue surged 40% year over year and 15% sequentially to $320 million. It was the strongest growth it's seen in 15 quarters from its largest customer. International government revenue, meanwhile, increased 13% year over year to $89 million but was down 5% sequentially from $93 million.

Palantir credited its strong U.S. government growth to new awards for AI software offerings as well as the expansion of existing programs. It also pointed to favorable deal timing and the government year-end cycle for the boost.

As it has done throughout the year, Palantir once again increased its full-year guidance. The company now expects revenue to come within a range of $2.805 billion to $2.809 billion and operating income to be between $1.054 billion and $1.058 billion.

Below is a chart of some of the company's guidance changes:

Original Prior Current % change from original Revenue $2.652 billion to $2.668 billion $2.742 billion to $2.750 billion $2.805 billion to $2.809 billion 5% to 6% Adjusted operating income $834 million to $850 million $966 million to $974 million $1.054 billion to $1.058 billion 24% to 26%

For Q3, it projected revenue to come in between $767 million and $771 million, representing 26% to 27% growth from the $608 million in revenue it recorded a year ago. It is looking for adjusted income from operations to be between $298 million to $302 million.

Is it too late to buy the stock?

When I reported on Palantir's Q2 results back in August, I said I thought that its forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 17.5 was pricey. However, if the company beat its Q3 guidance similar to Q2 that with 30% revenue growth, the stock would not appear to be quite as pricey as it seemed at that multiple. As such, I said back in August that it was not too late to buy Palantir stock. Fast forward to the present, and Palantir delivered exactly that 30% revenue growth I discussed, and the stock popped.

However, after this most recent surge in price, the stock now trades at a forward P/S ratio of 34 times next year's analyst estimates. Meanwhile, another similar revenue beat compared to its guidance would put Q4 revenue growth at 31%.

Palantir's AIP offering is clearly gaining a lot of traction both with U.S. commercial customers and with the U.S. government. There appears little doubt that it will be a big AI software winner well into the future.

That said, at some point, valuation does matter, and for me, we are now at that point. As such, I'd certainly suggest taking at least some partial profits. So, to answer the original question, yes, I'd consider it too late to buy the stock.

