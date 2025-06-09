Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:PLTR]

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock finished about 3% lower at the market close on June 6. The stock is up over 67% in 2025 and over 400% in the last 12 months, so a pullback at the all-time high isn’t unexpected.

However, the company is facing headwinds over concerns that its software will be used to create a surveillance state. This stems from the federal government’s announcement that it intends to use Palantir technology to consolidate federal data.

This sets up a clash between an irresistible force, represented by the Trump administration and its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and an immovable object, namely concerns over civil rights and due process.

Investors need to consider whether Palantir is a hero, a villain, or merely a company with superior technology that’s caught in the middle.

Why the Government Wants to Streamline Operations

Broadly speaking, the case for Palantir stems from the government’s objectives to modernize operations, enhance public safety and security, identify fraud, and add efficiencies that could result in cost savings.

Palantir’s data analytics platforms, such as Gotham, are already being used throughout the federal government and have been credited with improving decision-making.

The government and Palantir support this claim by stating that Palantir’s platform enables agencies to share and act more efficiently on existing data, reducing the need for expanded surveillance.

Black Box Concerns Are Back on the Front Burner

Even before Palantir went public via a direct listing in 2020 (a fact that disturbed institutional investors), a primary concern about the company was that it was a black box.

Since its customers were exclusively in the federal government at that time, it was not easy to understand what Palantir did, how its software worked, and how it was being used. This was particularly true of its work with the Department of Defense (DoD).

Those concerns are being amplified again with words like “panopticon," a centralized, all-seeing database, being used to describe what Palantir could become. Ironically, the name Palantir is derived from the all-powerful Palantiri in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

This has caused critics to raise concerns about privacy and civil liberties, risks of abuse and political targeting, lack of oversight and transparency, and the company’s own history of having its products used in controversial ways.

This Isn’t an All-or-Nothing Moment

At its core, this issue is less about Palantir’s technology and more about mistrust in who is using the technology. That’s been the case with Palantir even before it went public. The issue of privacy and civil liberties is impacting many technology stocks as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) expands.

An issue like this isn’t likely to go away anytime soon, and it may impact the stock price in the short term. However, a key takeaway for investors is that this isn’t an existential threat to the company’s business. Palantir will continue to grow both its government and, more importantly, its commercial operations regardless of the federal government’s decision in this matter.

Despite Concerns, a New Bottom May Have Formed for PLTR

A look at the 30-day chart for PLTR stock shows that a double-bottom pattern has formed around the $120 price level. That fits the bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows in the last three months.

That said, investors should continue to expect volatility from Palantir stock. In addition to concerns over surveillance, many investors are still put off by the company’s lofty valuation, and it is lofty.

Another point to consider is that Palantir recently received another price target increase. This one came from fund manager Chris Versace, who raised his target from $130 to $140.

Some investors would say that analyst sentiment isn’t a good indicator of a company’s prospects.

However, at a time when retail investors are being admonished for treating PLTR like a meme stock, it’s important to note that institutions are raising their price targets for the stock.

That isn’t happening simply due to momentum. These analysts believe there’s more growth in store, but that growth may be slower than in the past two years. In the company’s first-quarter earnings report, it delivered 39% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth. However, the company’s own estimates are guiding to 36% YOY revenue growth for full-year 2025.

A long-term investor must consider that. However, as the floor continues to move higher, the risk premium to hold the stock is decreasing.

