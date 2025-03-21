Palantir Stock Has Fallen 30% From Its High. History Says This Will Happen Next.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) shares advanced 340% in 2024 as the data analytics company reported strong financial results amid growing demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) platform. That made it the best-performing member of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by a wide margin.

However, Palantir has tumbled 30% since peaking near $125 per share on February 18. Insider selling and possible Pentagon budget cuts have factored into the drawdown, as have concerns about how tariffs will impact the U.S. economy.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

History says Palantir still has a long way to fall. Here's what investors should know.

History says Palantir could decline more than 70% from its current price

Wall Street has been sounding the alarm on Palantir's valuation for months. Last year, Gil Luria at D.A. Davidson said the stock traded at an "unprecedented premium" to other software companies. And Malik Ahmed Khan at Morningstar wrote, "We view the long-term growth implied in Palantir's current valuation as unrealistic."

Similarly, Gregg Moskowitz at Mizuho commented, "Valuation cannot and should not be irrelevant, and we find it increasingly difficult to justify Palantir's high multiple." In February, Brent Thill at Jefferies told CNBC, "We've never seen a multiple like this."

My own research led to the same conclusion. Palantir attained a peak price-to-sales multiple (P/S) of 107 on Feb. 18. I reviewed the valuations of more than 50 software stocks over the last 20 years, and only six achieved a P/S above 100 during that period. All of them eventually declined at least 65%, as detailed below:

Bill Holdings traded at 103x sales on Sept. 8, 2021. The stock eventually declined 87% and remains 86% below its high today.

traded at 103x sales on Sept. 8, 2021. The stock eventually declined 87% and remains 86% below its high today. Cloudflare traded at 114x sales on Nov. 18, 2021. The stock eventually declined 83% and remains 46% below its high today.

traded at 114x sales on Nov. 18, 2021. The stock eventually declined 83% and remains 46% below its high today. SentinelOne traded at 106x sales on Sept. 16, 2021. The stock eventually declined 83% and remains 75% below its high today.

traded at 106x sales on Sept. 16, 2021. The stock eventually declined 83% and remains 75% below its high today. Snowflake traded at 184x sales on Dec. 8, 2020. The stock eventually declined 73% and remains 61% below its high today.

traded at 184x sales on Dec. 8, 2020. The stock eventually declined 73% and remains 61% below its high today. SoundHound AI traded at 111x sales on Dec. 26, 2024. The stock eventually declined 64% and remains 59% below its high today.

traded at 111x sales on Dec. 26, 2024. The stock eventually declined 64% and remains 59% below its high today. Zoom Communications traded at 124x sales on Oct. 19, 2020. The stock eventually declined 90% and remains 87% below its high today.

To summarize, only six software stocks excluding Palantir (to my knowledge) have achieved valuations above 100x sales in the last two decades. Every single one eventually declined sharply, with an average peak-to-trough decline of 80%. None of them have yet hit a new high.

Past performance is never a guarantee of future results, but I can apply that information to Palantir to make an educated guess about what may happen with the stock. Specifically, Palantir peaked at 107x sales on Feb. 18, 2025. The share price was $125 at the time. It may eventually decline 80% to $25 per share if its performance aligns with the historical average.

Palantir stock has already declined 30% to $88 per share. If the stock does eventually fall to $25 per share, that leaves an implied downside of 71% in the future.

Palantir is an excellent business but an absurdly expensive stock

CEO Alex Karp says Palantir's data analytics platforms more effectively operationalize artificial intelligence than any other software products on the market. Put differently, he thinks Palantir has a superior solution, as measured by its ability to help clients move AI projects from prototype to production, and several industry observers agree.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) recently ranked Palantir as the market leader in decision-intelligence software. And Forrester Research has recognized the company as a leader in machine learning platforms, awarding its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) product higher scores than similar solutions from Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft.

That leaves Palantir well-positioned to capitalize on a large and growing market. IDC estimates AI platform sales will increase at 40% annually to reach $153 billion by 2028. But not even the best business is worth buying at any price. The market may get carried away sometimes, but valuations matter eventually.

Wall Street expects Palantir's adjusted earnings to increase 37% in 2025. That makes the current valuation of 215 times adjusted earnings look absurdly rich. Admittedly, Palantir beat the consensus earnings estimate by an average of 14% in the last six quarters, but the stock would still be extraordinarily expensive, even if that pattern continues.

Here's the bottom line: Palantir is an excellent business but also a very expensive stock despite trading 30% below its record high. I think investors tempted to buy the dip should wait for a better entry point. However, if you prefer to buy the stock today, keep your position very small.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $720,291!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Trevor Jennewine has positions in Amazon and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Bill Holdings, Cloudflare, Jefferies Financial Group, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Snowflake, and Zoom Communications. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.