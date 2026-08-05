Palantir Stock Gained 21.6% in a Month. Can the Rally Keep Going?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares have advanced 21.6% in the past month, beating the sub-industry's 5.1% gain, extending a rally backed by faster AI adoption and sharply improved financial execution.

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The central question is whether Palantir can continue exceeding elevated expectations. Its growth, margins and cash generation support the bullish case, but a demanding valuation leaves little room for a slowdown.

Palantir’s Growth Signals Strengthened

Second-quarter revenues climbed 92.8% year over year to $1.94 billion. Earnings increased 156.3% to 41 cents per share, showing that profit growth continued to outpace the top line.

Results also cleared expectations. Revenues beat the consensus mark by 7.2%, while earnings delivered a 17.1% surprise. Those gains suggest that demand and operating leverage were stronger than investors had anticipated.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Palantir Technologies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Palantir Technologies Inc. Quote

PLTR’s Commercial Engine Is Accelerating

Commercial revenues rose 109.7% year over year, outpacing 79% growth in government revenues. The mix matters because it broadens Palantir’s expansion beyond the government customers that historically anchored its business.

Palantir closed 220 deals valued at $1 million or more. U.S. commercial revenue jumped 149%, indicating that AIP adoption is gaining traction among enterprises seeking to deploy AI within operational workflows.

Palantir’s Margins and Cash Flow Add Support

Adjusted gross margin reached 86%, while adjusted operating margin was 62%. These levels show that rapid revenue growth is translating into substantial operating leverage rather than being absorbed by an equally fast rise in costs.

Adjusted free cash flow was roughly 63% of revenues. Palantir also ended the quarter with $9.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term U.S. Treasury securities, giving it ample capacity to fund product development and customer deployments while scaling.

PLTR’s Valuation Raises the Bar

PLTR trades at 88.5X forward earnings, far above the comparable sub-industry. That premium reflects exceptional growth, but it also assumes that the company can sustain unusually high expansion and profitability.

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Further gains may therefore depend on continued earnings beats and upward estimate revisions. Even a solid quarter could disappoint investors if revenue growth, contract activity or margins fail to match the expectations embedded in the stock.

Palantir Still Faces Execution Risks

Competition remains intense. Microsoft Corporation MSFT offers Microsoft Foundry for building and governing enterprise AI applications and agents, while Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN provides similar production-scale capabilities through Amazon Bedrock. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL also targets enterprise agent development through Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

Palantir has committed to spend at least $5.6 billion on cloud services through February 2036, reducing cost flexibility if demand moderates. Credit concentration adds another risk, as one customer represented 27% of accounts receivable at June 30, 2026.

PLTR’s Growth and Momentum Scores Support the Rally

Palantir’s operating momentum supports the recent share-price strength, but valuation remains the key restraint. Sustaining the rally will likely require continued execution across commercial adoption, contract growth, margins and cash flow.

The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Coupled with a Growth Score of A and Momentum Score of B, those readings favor its growth and near-term momentum characteristics. A Value Score of F and VGM Score of C, however, show that the stock’s premium valuation limits its broader style appeal.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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