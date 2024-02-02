Palantir Stock Analysis: The Smart Long-Term Bet for AI-Savvy Investors

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Only you can decide whether you should invest in Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) or not. However, if you don’t have enough portfolio exposure to the artificial intelligence and data-analytics market segments, here’s a simple idea. Our Palantir stock analysis indicates that a small share position could substantially grow in value over the long run.

As we’ll discover, Palantir Technologies is expanding its presence on more than one continent. At the very least, you might conduct your due diligence on Palantir and consider the company’s value proposition for patient investors. PLTR stock gets a “B” grade and is certainly worth a look in 2024.

PLTR Stock and the Healthcare Connection

It’s a misconception that Palantir Technologies only operates in the defense sector. Palantir stock traders should know that the company’s products have a variety of applications, including healthcare.

For example, Palantir Technologies recently disclosed a collaboration with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Together, they will establish the Center for Linkage and Acquisition of Data as part of a research program for the National Institutes of Health.

Palantir Technologies is partnering with home and alternate site infusion services provider Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH). Specifically, Option Care Health will deploy Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform for use cases such as “nurse scheduling, patient onboarding, purchasing optimization, and supply chain execution.”

Maybe you never imagined that a stake in Palantir stock would also be an investment in the future of healthcare technology. Yet, Palantir is a surprisingly diversified business and that’s a big part of the company’s value proposition.

Palantir Technologies Is a Multinational Company

Palantir Technologies is a significant tech-services provider in the U.S. public sector. The company has a contract with the U.S. Army, for example, that could be worth up to $115.04 million.

Plus, Palantir is working with other tech-focused businesses and the National Science Foundation to launch the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource pilot program in order to promote AI research and innovation in the U.S. However, Palantir’s public-sector partnerships aren’t limited to U.S. borders.

Reportedly, Palantir Technologies is teaming up with Carahsoft Canada to deploy Palantir’s operating systems across Canada’s public sector. As reported by AIthority, Carahsoft Canada will be the “sole distributor of the Palantir Platform under the Government of Canada’s Software Licensing Supply Arrangement.”

Meanwhile, Bloomberg recently reported that Palantir Technologies has agreed to provide technology-related services to Israel’s Defense Ministry for “war-related missions.” This is another sign that nations around the world trust Palantir’s products for mission-critical applications.

Palantir Stock Analysis: Do Your Research and Think Long-Term

Palantir Technologies has lucrative deals with private-sector clients. However, the company’s public-sector collaborations add significant value to PLTR stock, as well. Plus, Palantir’s products have a broad variety of use cases, including applications in cutting-edge healthcare technology.

Of course, don’t just take our word for it. We encourage you to conduct your own Palantir stock analysis and, if you decide to make an investment, be patient. Remember, you don’t have to load up on Palantir Technologies shares all at once. So, even if you have a bullish take on Palantir, just relax and think about a long-term strategy for your portfolio.

On the date of publication, Louis Navellier had a long position in PLTR. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

