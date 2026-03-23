Palantir Stock Is Up About 23% in 1 Month. Time to Buy?

Key Points

Palantir's revenue soared 70% year over year in its most recent quarter.

Its commercial business in the United States continues to expand at a staggering pace, jumping 137% year over year.

The stock's price-to-earnings ratio is 255, but its forward price-to-earnings ratio is much lower.

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It has been a wild ride for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) shareholders recently. The data analytics company's stock has rebounded sharply over the last 30 days, rising about 23%. But, zooming out, the growth stock is still down almost 10% year to date.

This recent surge in buying interest comes as geopolitical conflicts may have some investors concluding that demand for intelligence tools that aid governments and military operations -- Palantir's specialty -- is accelerating.



Driven by intense enterprise demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Palantir's business is scaling powerfully in recent quarters. But that doesn't automatically make it a great investment. To be a good investment, shares have to be appropriately priced. And even the fastest-growing businesses can be mispriced.

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So, is Palantir stock overvalued after its recent run-up, or is its momentum just the beginning?

Staggering top-line momentum

Looking at Palantir's fourth-quarter update, the business's momentum is downright spectacular.

The software provider's total revenue reached $1.41 billion -- up 70% year over year. And a closer look at the quarterly numbers reveals that domestic commercial adoption is the AI data company's main driver. Palantir's U.S. commercial revenue skyrocketed 137% year over year to $507 million.

And while the domestic commercial sector is booming, the company's U.S. government revenue still grew at an accelerated rate, rising 66% year over year to $570 million. This compares to U.S. government year-over-year revenue growth of 52% in the prior quarter.

Profits and cash flow are surging

Growth is important, but Palantir's ability to turn that top-line expansion into tangible profit is particularly impressive.

In its fourth quarter, Palantir produced a 41% operating margin on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)-basis during the quarter, translating to $575 million in operating income. Generating that level of profitability while simultaneously growing at such a high rate is impressive not just for a software company, but for any company.

And the company continues to throw off tons of cash. Palantir generated $791 million in adjusted free cash flow during the fourth quarter alone, representing a phenomenal 56% adjusted free cash flow margin. This influx of cash has fortified the company's balance sheet, leaving Palantir with $7.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. Treasury securities.

A borderline egregious valuation

But even the most pristine financial metrics cannot fully insulate a stock from valuation risk.

As of this writing, the growth stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 255. At this price tag, the market is not just assuming the company will succeed; it is arguably demanding absolute perfection over the long haul.

With a valuation like this, any slight moderation in its top-line trajectory could trigger a sharp sell-off. The stock simply does not offer investors a margin of safety.

So, what should investors do?

While I think the underlying business is one of the strongest in the market today, the stock remains more of a hold than a buy in my opinion. And frankly, it's hardly a hold after its recent run-up. Shares were already expensive before this 30-day rally. Now, the setup is even riskier.

With all of this said, the case for holding and not selling is found in the difference between Palantir's price-to-earnings ratio and its forward price-to-earnings ratio -- a valuation metric that considers a stock's price as a multiple of analysts' consensus forecast for earnings per share over the next 12 months. While Palantir's price-to-earnings ratio currently sits at 255, its forward price-to-earnings ratio is much lower, at 116. This is because the company's underlying earnings momentum is extraordinary, and the business should do a good job of growing into its valuation over the next year.

Still, for investors who do decide to keep holding their Palantir stock, keeping the position small is probably a good idea. There's no way around it: as a software business operating in a rapidly changing, highly competitive industry, Palantir is a high-risk investment.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.