Palantir Stock: Commercial Sector Could Fuel Growth

Palantir (PLTR) stock has been on quite a hangover ever since peaking out at $35 and change back in late January. The big data analytics play may not be the most transparent company out there, given its government involvement that brings forth a cloud of secrecy.

In many ways, the secretive nature of Palantir's contracts make the company incredibly mysterious and compelling.

With a brilliant manager in its CEO, Alex Karp, I wouldn't bet against the firm, even though there are more Sell than Buy or Hold ratings on the name. Undoubtedly, Palantir is difficult to evaluate, and analysts may be more inclined to err on the side of caution.

In any case, I am neutral on Palantir stock. The growth prospects are promising, but my biggest concern is with valuation, which, I believe, doesn't leave much of a margin of safety.

Palantir: Intriguing

With shares fresh off a drop, the stock may seem like a decent value for a growth stock. Still, the key to next-level growth may lie in non-government commercial contracts. As the company goes after a different class of customer, Palantir's growth could pick up traction.

At the same time, though, the company will need to defend its turf on the government side, as fellow data analytics companies like Splunk (SPLK) look to win contracts in the public sector to spark growth.

Palantir may be secretive, even controversial, given the nature of its previous works. Still, the big data firm is an incredibly unique player in its niche, with a pathway to expand upon its margins.

Opportunity for Growth

Few firms can garner enough trust to work with the government. In addition, firms' shareholders need to be all right with potentially controversial government dealings (think Palantir's ties to ICE or leveraging AI in national defense). Undoubtedly, Palantir's willingness to pursue such opportunities in the public sector leaves it with a bit of a moat.

As the firm pursues commercial opportunities, the sky is really the limit. Undoubtedly, Palantir is a company that can play offense as well as it plays defense, as it looks to its commercial-focused Foundry platform for growth.

Greater focus on the commercial side of Palantir's business could inject greater certainty and, with that, a much higher multiple.

Indeed, when it comes to value-adding software products, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model holds supreme. It lowers the barriers for prospective customers while ensuring fairer pricing. Palantir has the potential to be an unmatched SaaS company, as it proves the value of its offerings to enterprises with deeper pockets to spend on actionable big-data analytics innovations.

High Multiple Leaves Little Room for Error

While Palantir is one of the top players in the big-data space, it's tough to tell what the space will be like a few years down the road. The company is incredibly innovative, with the means to sustain growth while improving its margins.

That said, new rivals could swoop in and threaten such upward trends. The payments space was disrupted profoundly in 2021. Should the big-data scene grow even more prosperous, with greater economic profitability prospects, some hungry tech disruptors will take more notice.

For now, Palantir is doing a lot of things right, and it can keep top rivals at bay if it can continue to demonstrate the value of its incredible innovations that border on science fiction.

Wall Street's Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, PLTR stock comes in as a Moderate Sell. Out of eight analyst ratings, there is one Buy recommendation, three Hold recommendations, and four Sell recommendations.

The average Palantir price target is $23.14. Analyst price targets range from a low of $18 per share to a high of $31 per share.

Bottom Line on Palantir Stock

A push into the corporate world is enough reason to pound the table on Palantir stock despite its hefty 20.6x sales multiple. Still, it might be worth waiting for a drop in price.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette doesn't own shares of any mentioned companies at the time of publication.

