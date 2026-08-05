Palantir Soars on Blowout Q2 Results: ETFs to Benefit

Palantir Technologies PLTR surged 29.5% on Aug 4., 2026, after reporting blockbuster second-quarter results, fueled by soaring demand for its AI sovereignty solutions. The rally almost matched the stock's best-ever single-day gain of 30.8% recorded on Feb. 6, 2024, as quoted on CNBC.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share in Q2, versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38.

Revenue Growth Crushes Expectations

Palantir reported Q2 revenue of $1.94 billion, representing a 93% year-over-year increase and comfortably beating the LSEG consensus estimate of $1.8 billion, per CNBC.

Growth was broad-based across its business segments, with commercial revenue jumping 149% year over year to $764 million and government revenue climbing 90% to $809 million.

Looking ahead, the company raised its outlook and now expects full-year revenue of $8.15 billion to $8.158 billion and commercial revenue to exceed $3.424 billion.

The company said it closed 220 deals valued at $1 million or more, including 98 deals worth at least $5 million and 73 deals valued at $10 million or more, per Yahoo Finance.

AI Sovereignty Emerges as a Key Growth Driver

Palantir attributed its exceptional performance to rapidly growing demand for AI sovereignty, as enterprises increasingly seek to protect sensitive data rather than share it with large language model providers.

The company's software enables organizations to integrate AI into existing systems while maintaining control over proprietary data, a capability that is becoming increasingly valuable as AI adoption accelerates.

CEO Calls Quarter 'Otherworldly'

Palantir CEO Alex Karp described the quarter as "otherworldly," saying the expanding AI sovereignty movement gives the company confidence in its long-term growth prospects, as quoted on the same CNBC article.

Wall Street Sees Strength Despite AI Competition

Palantir's results come after investors had grown increasingly cautious toward AI-related stocks.

Before Tuesday's rally, the shares had fallen 29% in 2026. The earnings-driven rebound significantly reduced those losses.

Analysts at Citi said the results further weaken the bearish argument that rising AI competition will hurt Palantir. Instead, they believe the company's focus on secure enterprise AI and data privacy differentiates it from many AI peers, as quoted on CNBC.

According to Citi, accelerating commercial demand reinforces Palantir's position as one of the clearest beneficiaries of enterprise AI adoption. The analysts also noted that the strong rebound in U.S. commercial performance counters concerns about slowing growth and supports a more constructive outlook for the stock.

What Lies Ahead for ETFs?

As investors rotate away from richly valued AI stocks amid apprehension over higher rates in the United States, Palantir’s ability to translate AI euphoria into solid profits indicates the strong fundamentals still present in the AI space.

Despite the post-earnings rally, PLTR shares are down 3.1% year to date. The stock was guilty of overvaluation. At the current level, the stock trades at a Price/Earnings (TTM) ratio of 104.71X versus the underlying internet software industry’s P/E (TTM) of 154.05X.

The stock trades at a Price/Earnings (TTM) ratio of 104.71X, compared with the underlying internet software industry’s P/E (TTM) of 154.05X. Although PLTR's valuation has corrected this year, it still remains elevated compared with many Buy-rated stocks in the space.

Price/Cash Flow (Most recent fiscal year) ratio of PLTR stock is 181.96X versus the industry’s Price/Cash Flow ratio of 19.96X. Investors wary about Palantir’s rich valuation can play Palantir-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF PLTW, iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF IETC, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV and Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD. Note that the basket approach minimizes the company-specific concentration risks.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.