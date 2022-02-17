Markets
Palantir Slips 12% As Quarterly Earnings Miss Street

(RTTNews) - Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), a software company that specializes in big data analytics, are down more than 12% Thursday morning after the company's fourth-quarter earnings missed analysts' view. However, its revenue as well as outlook came in above View.

Palantir reported net loss of $156.19 million or $0.08 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with net loss of $148.34 million or $0.08 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding special items, earnings were $0.02 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.04 per share.

Revenue for the quarter grew 34% year-over-year to $433 million. The consensus estimate stood at $417.69 million.

Looking forward to the first quarter, revenue is expected to be $443 million. The Street estimates is for $439.16 million.

PLTR, currently at $12.29, has traded in the range of $11.75-$30.19 in the last one year.

