Palantir Shares Pop as Strong Growth Continues. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Key Points

Palantir turned in fabulous Q4 results, with its revenue growth once again accelerating.

The company has become the premier AI stock not in the infrastructure space.

While the stock is not cheap, it has the potential to grow into its valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) yet again demonstrated why it is one of the top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks when it reported its Q4 2025 results, climbing on the news. While the stock has traded down thus far in 2026, it is up more than 30% over the past year.

Let's take a closer look at the company's results to see if the stock's momentum can continue or whether it's too late to buy.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A blowout quarter

For the 10th straight quarter, Palantir's quarterly revenue growth accelerated, as the company continues to deliver some of the best growth in the AI space. During this period, its year-over-year growth went from 13% in 2023's Q2 to 70% last quarter. Its Q4 revenue of $1.41 billion also easily surpassed management's prior guidance for revenue of between $1.327 billion and $1.331 billion. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, rose from $0.14 to $0.25.

Metric Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Revenue growth 13% 17% 20% 21% 27% 30% 36% 39% 48% 63% 70%

U.S. commercial revenue once again led the way, as customers continue to rapidly adopt and expand their use of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). U.S. commercial revenue skyrocketed 137% to $507 million in the quarter, while U.S. commercial remaining deal value surged 145% to $4.38 billion. Meanwhile, it closed U.S. commercial deals worth $1.34 billion in total contract value in the quarter, a 67% year-over-year increase.

Net revenue retention -- which measures revenue growth from existing customers that have been with the company for more than a year -- was an astounding 139%, demonstrating how existing customers are quickly expanding with Palantir. Meanwhile, it also continues to add new customers, with its customer count growing by 34%.

On the government side of its business, revenue jumped 60% year over year to $730 million. U.S. government revenue climbed 66% to $570 million. International government revenue, meanwhile, increased by 43% to $160 million. With international commercial growth not a big focus, revenue increased 8% to $171 million.

Looking ahead, the company projected Q1 revenue of between $1.532 billion and $1.536 billion, representing 74% growth at the midpoint. For the full year, it is looking for revenue of between $7.182 billion and $7.198 billion, representing 61% growth at the midpoint. It expects U.S. commercial revenue to rise by at least 115%.

Is the stock still a buy?

Palantir is arguably the most important company in the AI software space. AIP has become the operating system that organizations need to make AI useful in helping solve real-world problems, and growth has been explosive. With little competition, the company should continue to dominate this space.

Trading at around a 59 times forward price-to-sales (P/S) based on 2026 analyst estimates, the stock is not cheap. However, it is proving to be the premier AI stock outside the infrastructure sector, and it has the potential to grow into its valuation. While I wouldn't chase the stock, it would be one of the first on my radar to buy on any meaningful dip.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.