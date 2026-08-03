Palantir Shares Pop on Robust Quarterly Results

Palantir PLTR is one of the latest AI-fueled growth stories to release its quarterly results, whose shares had overall cooled off in 2026 following last year’s surge.

But the release has helped erase much of the weak performance, with shares surging in after-hours thanks to robust results. Much of the negativity surrounding shares has been pointed at steep valuation multiples, but the premium has proven warranted given another period of red-hot growth.

Palantir Earnings

Palantir’s overall revenue surged by 93% YoY to $1.94 billion, yet again reflecting another acceleration relative to recent periods. Huge top-line growth has been led by rock-solid demand, with Palantir closing $3.4 billion of total contract value throughout the period, jumping 49% YoY.



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U.S. results came in notably strong, with U.S. commercial and government revenue climbing by 149% and 90%, respectively. Higher-value deals are also continuing to flow in at a rapid pace, with PLTR closing 73 deals worth at least $10 million throughout the period.

The company lifted its guidance across many metrics, now expecting FY26 revenue in a band of $8.150 - $8.158 billion, reflective of 82% YoY growth. U.S. commercial demand is also expected to remain red-hot, with PLTR upping the guidance to reflect 134% YoY growth.

Bottom Line

Palantir PLTR is one of many companies to post robust results in the Q2 cycle, with shares seeing a nice pop following the release. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with the above-mentioned guidance upgrades keeping both sales and EPS revisions moving in a positive direction.

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Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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