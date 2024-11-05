Palantir rises 19.9%

Palantir (PLTR) is up 19.9%, or $8.26 to $49.67.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PLTR:
- Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Soars as Earnings Show Strong AI Software Demand
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 5th
- Palantir rises 14.0%
- Notable open interest changes for November 5th
- Morning Movers: GlobalFoundries and Apollo Global gain following Q3 results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.