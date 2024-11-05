Palantir rises 14.0%

Palantir (PLTR) is up 14.0%, or $5.78 to $47.19.
Read More on PLTR:
- Notable open interest changes for November 5th
- Morning Movers: GlobalFoundries and Apollo Global gain following Q3 results
- Palantir price target raised to $47 from $28 at DA Davidson
- Palantir price target raised to $38 from $35 at Northland
- Palantir price target raised to $26 from $20 at Deutsche Bank
