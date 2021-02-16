US Markets
Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.N reported a 40% rise in sales in its second quarterly results since going public in September last year.

Its revenue rose to $322.1 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

