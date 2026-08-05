Palantir Raises 2026 Guidance as AI Demand and Cash Flow Accelerate

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR raised its full-year 2026 outlook after second-quarter growth accelerated across its U.S. commercial and government businesses. The revision points to higher expected revenues, operating profit and free cash flow as demand for its Artificial Intelligence Platform expands.

The central question is whether the new targets represent a durable increase in earnings power or a high bar that leaves less room for execution missteps.

Palantir’s Revenue Outlook Moves Sharply Higher

Management now expects 2026 revenues of $8.15-$8.158 billion, up from its previous forecast of roughly $7.65-$7.662 billion. The midpoint rose by nearly $500 million, the company’s largest full-year guidance increase.

The revised midpoint implies 82% year-over-year growth. Palantir’s second-quarter revenues rose 93% to $1.935 billion, giving management a stronger base for the higher outlook. It also reduces the gap between first-half performance and the full-year target.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Revenue (Quarterly)

Palantir Technologies Inc. revenue-quarterly | Palantir Technologies Inc. Quote

PLTR’s U.S. Commercial Forecast Improves

Palantir raised expected 2026 U.S. commercial revenues to more than $3.424 billion from more than $3.224 billion. The new target represents growth of at least 134%.

Second-quarter U.S. commercial revenues increased 149% to $764 million, while the customer count reached 653, up 35%. Record U.S. commercial bookings and larger multi-year deployments suggest that AIP adoption is expanding beyond initial use cases.

Palantir Expects Profitability to Scale

Adjusted operating income is now projected at $4.889-$4.897 billion. Adjusted free cash flow is expected between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion.

Those targets indicate that Palantir expects operating leverage and cash generation to advance with revenues. In the second quarter, adjusted operating income reached $1.194 billion and adjusted free cash flow totaled $1.220 billion, both at margins above 60%.

PLTR’s Contract Metrics Support the Raise

Palantir closed $3.373 billion in total contract value during the second quarter, up 49%. Net dollar retention reached 157%, while total remaining deal value rose 83% to $13.1 billion.

These measures do not equal recognized revenues, and many contracts include options or termination provisions. Still, rising bookings, retention and remaining deal value may improve management’s visibility into future demand and customer expansion.

Palantir’s Higher Outlook Also Raises Expectations

The stronger forecast can reinforce investor confidence, but it also lifts the execution standard attached to PLTR’s premium valuation. Any slowdown in bookings, deployment activity or contract conversion could create a sharper market reaction. That sensitivity increases when valuation already assumes sustained, unusually rapid growth.

Competition remains broad. Microsoft Corporation MSFT is expanding Azure and enterprise AI services, while International Business Machines Corporation IBM is building its software and consulting offerings around hybrid cloud and generative AI. Palantir also faces customer concentration and a cloud-hosting commitment of at least $5.6 billion through February 2036.

PLTR’s Scores Reflect the Guidance Momentum

Palantir’s raised outlook, faster U.S. commercial growth and expanding cash flow provide a stronger operating setup. The opportunity is substantial, but the stock still requires continued execution against elevated expectations.

PLTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Along with a Growth Score of A and a Momentum Score of B, those readings are favorable for growth and price-trend characteristics. The Value Score of F and VGM Score of C are important offsets, indicating that valuation remains a key consideration despite the improved earnings backdrop.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.