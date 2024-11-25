News & Insights

Palantir price target raised to $75 from $55 at BofA

November 25, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Mariana Perez Mora raised the firm’s price target on Palantir (PLTR) to $75 from $55. Palantir has demonstrated their ability to digitize enterprises and battlespaces from finances to missile production and the firm sees Palantir as “the enabler and winner in this new era” where efficiency, innovation, safety, and speed are the most valuable assets, the analyst tells investors. Software represents 17% of U.S. nonresidential private fixed investments, notes the firm, which thinks Palantir is “poised to dominate” as companies turn to software and AI to grow margins, rather than through scale with fixed assets.

