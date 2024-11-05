Palantir price target raised to $47 from $28 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised the firm’s price target on Palantir (PLTR) to $47 from $28 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a “very strong beat” while raising its FY24 outlook, with revenue growth accelerating due to persistent U.S. demand for AI solutions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Palantir remains well positioned to benefit from surging enterprise interest in AI applications, the firm added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PLTR:
- Palantir price target raised to $38 from $35 at Northland
- Palantir price target raised to $26 from $20 at Deutsche Bank
- Palantir price target raised to $37 from $30 at Mizuho
- Mizuho Analyst Maintains a “Sell” Rating Despite Palantir’s Solid Results
- Morgan Stanley removes Underweight rating on Palantir after ‘blowout’ Q3
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.