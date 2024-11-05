Palantir price target raised to $47 from $28 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised the firm’s price target on Palantir (PLTR) to $47 from $28 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a “very strong beat” while raising its FY24 outlook, with revenue growth accelerating due to persistent U.S. demand for AI solutions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Palantir remains well positioned to benefit from surging enterprise interest in AI applications, the firm added.

