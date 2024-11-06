Palantir price target raised to $41 from $16 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges raised the firm’s price target on Palantir (PLTR) to $41 from $16 but keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm has “underestimated” the significant momentum Palantir would see in 2024 as it applied its core technology competencies – data stitching, ontology building – to solving custom AI software challenges across enterprise customers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Goldman adds however that its neutral stance reflects the stock that is already pricing in significant success with AIP as it looks to do further work to better understand the durability of Palantir’s competitive advantage.

