Palantir price target raised to $38 from $35 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Palantir (PLTR) to $38 from $35 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Although the Q3 beat was less than that in Q2, Palantir posted material upside, further improvement in growth to 30% and “bullish metrics again,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

