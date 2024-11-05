News & Insights

Stocks

Palantir price target raised to $37 from $30 at Mizuho

November 05, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Palantir (PLTR) to $37 from $30 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The company reported a very good Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says there is no denying that Palantir is deserving of a premium valuation, but adds “valuation cannot and should not be irrelevant.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PLTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.