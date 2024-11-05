Palantir price target raised to $37 from $30 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Palantir (PLTR) to $37 from $30 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The company reported a very good Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says there is no denying that Palantir is deserving of a premium valuation, but adds “valuation cannot and should not be irrelevant.”
