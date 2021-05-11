Palantir posts 49% rise in quarterly revenue

May 11 (Reuters) - Tech billionaire Peter Thiel-backed Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.N on Tuesday reported a 49% rise in first-quarter revenue as the U.S. data analytics firm signed more software contracts with businesses and government organizations across the world.

Revenue for the company, which went public in September, rose to $341 million in the quarter ended Mar. 31.

