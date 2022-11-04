Palantir (PLTR) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is slated to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 50% on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $474.6 million, indicating 21% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in both the government and commercial segments. Both segments are likely to have benefited from increased contributions from existing, as well as new customers.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 0.02 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 50%. An increase in expenses due to continued investments across the business is likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Palantir this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Palantir has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Shift4 Payments FOUR has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

FOUR has an expected earnings growth rate of 38.1% for the current year and 67% for the next year.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +129.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

