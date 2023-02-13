Palantir (PLTR) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

Is now a good time to buy Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock? With its market value hitting a recent 52-week low of $5.84, Palantir will rank highly on any list as one of the more notable victims of the bear market. But there could potentially be tons of untapped value for investors who are willing to wait for the next 12 to 18 months.

The analytics platform specialist is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. The company relies on both government and commercial clients. In the most recent quarter, its commercial clients accounted for roughly 43% of total revenue; while the company has tried to expand its commercial business, this comes at the same time that both interest rates and inflation were rising.

Rising inflation has pressured Palantir's business as many companies have begun to slash their discretionary spending to better manage the recessionary environment. The good news is that the government segment accounts for close to 60% of revenue in the most recent quarter, and has consistently grown revenue spanning more than six quarters. These trends are likely to continue, according to Matthew Broome, analyst at Mizuho Securities, who initiated coverage on the stock with Neutral rating.

Broome noted that Palantir has become a "more strategic partner" to the U.S. government and has ramped its base of commercial customers in recent quarters. That’s likely the reason for the recent 12% bump in the stock over the past thirty days. However, for the stock to continue its rebound, investors on Monday will be watching closely for metrics such as customer additions, billings value, as well as segment financials, to assess Palantir’s near-term stock value.

In the three months that ended December, the Denver, CO-based company is expected to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $502.25 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 2 cents per share on revenue of $432.87 million. For the full year, earnings are expected to be 5 cents per share, down from earnings of 13 cents per share a year ago, while full-year revenue of the $1.9 billion would rise 23.4% year over year.

The analyst community is broadly cautious on what the company will release in terms of revenue and profits. Since the quarter began, the adjusted EPS estimate have been revised higher and lower on one occasion. However, on the revenue side, there have been seven downward revisions with just one increase. Although revenue is expected to grow, the rate of growth has slowed due to, among other things, rising competition and macroeconomic headwinds.

Since its inception, Palantir’s primary revenue source has come from government contracts, which is where the company’s focus has been. In recent years, however, the management has honed in on locking down commercial contracts in an effort to drive faster growth. These efforts have paid dividends based on recent performances. In the third quarter, the company enjoyed a 53% surge in commercial revenue from the U.S. market, while government revenue grew 23% year over year.

However, even with that nice 53% spike, absolute commercial revenue rose just 17% year over year. The good news is that Palantir continues to attracts more commercial customers which totaled 228 as of Q3, up from 203 sequentially and surging 98% from 115 in Q3 of 2021. All told, despite the bearish view towards the stock, Palantir’s business fundamentals remain strong. However, with tech stocks still on edge due to rising interest rates and inflation, the company on Monday will need a strong top- and bottom line beat, along with confident guidance, to boost investor confidence.

