The Palantir Paradox—Record Numbers and a Stock That Won't Cooperate

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) just posted what may be the best quarter in its history as a public company. 85% revenue growth, operating margins approaching 50%, $8 billion in combined cash and short-term securities, and zero signs of stress anywhere in the business. The stock sold off anyway. For investors trying to make sense of that, one of the earliest retail bulls on the name says the reaction isn't a mystery—and it isn't a warning.

When Great Earnings Aren't Enough

The market's short-term behavior has always been a poor predictor of business quality. Long-term Palantir bull Tom Nash, who has followed the company since its public debut, put it plainly: in the short run, the market is a voting machine. In the long run, it's a weighing machine, a line he credits to Benjamin Graham.

A stock priced for perfection, like Palantir, often sells off even when it delivers perfection. High expectations were baked in ahead of the earnings report. Some investors took profits and moved on. That's not panic, it's rational portfolio management.

Nash pointed to Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) as a parallel case: a company blowing out earnings while still lagging the broader S&P 500, largely misunderstood by the market in the short term. Mispricing is more common than investors tend to acknowledge.

Why the Global Chaos Trade Favors Palantir

Nash spent years underweighting Palantir's government business in his thesis. That view changed as the global investment environment shifted. The AI arms race among governments is accelerating, and the U.S. Department of Defense has a historically consistent preference for a single primary supplier when it comes to mission-critical data infrastructure. That supplier is effectively Palantir.

The broader geopolitical deterioration—supply chain fragmentation, alliance instability, the collapse of predictable globalization—plays directly into what Palantir does best. The company built its DNA in chaos. Its Foundry platform was originally developed from a 2017 engagement with Airbus, which was running 17 factories across five countries and two continents, falling behind on the A350, and facing potential lawsuits. Palantir helped increase production by 20% while improving quality. That's not a software company. That's a chaos-to-clarity engine—and that product is now one of the most critical assets in global commerce.

The AI Disruption Argument Doesn't Hold Up to the Numbers

The narrative that AI will eat Palantir's lunch is worth examining honestly. It's a fair question to ask about any enterprise software company. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are all facing legitimate pressure from AI-driven displacement of traditional SaaS functions. Palantir looks different in practice.

Nash's framework for evaluating disruption is simple: look at the numbers. If a company is losing ground, you'd expect to see revenue growth slow, margins compress, and debt rise. None of those conditions exist at Palantir. Q1 2026 revenue came in at $1.63 billion, an 85% year-over-year increase and the fastest top-line growth the company has posted since its 2020 direct listing—the 11th consecutive quarter of revenue acceleration. Operating margins are at all-time highs. Debt has declined from roughly $450 million to around $212 million, while the cash and short-term securities position has grown to approximately $8 billion. As MarketBeat has noted, being right about Palantir's valuation and being right about the stock are two very different things.

The competitive threat from large AI labs is real but has precedent. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) launched Fabric directly into Palantir's territory. The result: Microsoft pulled back and moved toward partnership rather than competition. Displacing Palantir at the enterprise level is not a packaging problem. It's a domain expertise problem that took decades to build.

What to Actually Do With the Stock

For investors who have been holding Palantir since the single-digit years, Nash runs a pure buy-and-hold strategy with one hard rule: he sells only when the thesis breaks. For most investors, he recommends building in predetermined trim rules before emotions enter the picture—something like trimming 10% at 50% unrealized gains, 20% at 100%, and 30% at 150%. The logic is that it creates a win regardless of which direction the stock moves next.

For investors considering Palantir today, Nash's view is that the best time to plant a tree was in 2020, but the second-best time is now—provided you approach it deliberately. Trying to catch up to early position sizes by going in fast tends to create the worst possible outcome: entering at a high, hitting a routine pullback, and making an emotional decision from a place of confusion. A slow, fixed weekly entry removes that variable entirely.

The thesis breaks, in Nash's view, on three events: Alex Karp's departure, a genuine competitive displacement reflected in the financial data, or a significant loss of government contract concentration. Watch the margins and the revenue trajectory, as those numbers will signal deterioration well before the headlines do.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.