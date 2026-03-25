Palantir Named as Part of Trump Administration's $185 Billion Golden Dome Project

Key Points

Palantir has been selected to develop the software layer for the Golden Dome missile defense system.

A successful prototype could be worth billions of dollars to the AI and data mining specialist.

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One of the most ambitious programs proposed by the Trump administration is the so-called "Golden Dome," a multilayered missile defense system capable of intercepting ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles and protecting the U.S. from incoming attacks. The system would link satellites, kinetic-interceptor missiles, and directed-energy weapons to form an antimissile shield over the entire country. Artificial intelligence (AI) software would form the heart of the platform, linking the disparate hardware together in a cohesive operating unit.

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been named as one of the key developers of the software, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

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The next generation of warfare

Palantir and privately held Anduril Industries form the backbone of a consortium of technology and defense companies developing the software layer of the Golden Dome, aiming to have a prototype ready for testing as early as this summer, according to the report.

The project is being directed by Space Force General Michael Guetlein, who identifies the software as the most crucial piece of the equation. It will not only connect the satellites, radars, and sensors needed to detect and track incoming threats, but also provide military commanders with options for an appropriate response from an arsenal of dedicated weapons, all within near real-time.

Guetlein described the software as the "glue layer" that will form the foundation of the undertaking, helping military officers handle the wide array of equipment operated by different branches of the military services.

Other program contributors include:

Aalyria Technologies, a company spun out of Alphabet 's Google, develops high-speed communications networks across land, sea, air, and space.

's Google, develops high-speed communications networks across land, sea, air, and space. AI-start-up Scale AI, which specializes in developing highly accurate data for AI models using high-quality, human-verified AI training data to improve the quality of the inputs.

Swoop Technologies, which designed a secure, distributed operating system -- SwoopOS -- for mission-critical infrastructure and military systems.

Moreover, in a highly unusual move, traditional defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and RTX, were added to the venture after its inception, and are subcontractors to the technology companies spearheading the project.

If Palantir delivers a successful prototype -- and that's a big "if" -- it could catapult the company to the next level. Rosenblatt analyst John McPeake has already weighed in, reiterating his buy rating and $200 price target on the stock. This represents potential upside of 29% compared to Tuesday's closing price. He points out that, while Anduril was named as a contributor, it was Palantir's Maven Smart System that was recently identified by the Department of Defense as the "program of record" for battlefield command-and-control systems.

The analyst believes Palantir's contribution to phase one of the Golden Dome could be worth "many billions of dollars" to the company. For context, Palantir's revenue for all of 2025 was roughly $4.48 billion, so this contract would certainly move the needle.

The stock is selling for 84 times next year's expected earnings, so it's certainly expensive. That said, this development shows how Palantir's systems could underpin the next generation of warfare, something that's currently not priced into stock.

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Alphabet and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Palantir Technologies, and RTX. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.