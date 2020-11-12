US Markets
Palantir loss widens on higher costs, direct-listing expenses

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Palantir Technologies Inc reported a bigger loss on Thursday in its first quarterly results since going public in September, hurt by a more than three-fold jump in research, marketing and other expenses.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.N reported a bigger loss on Thursday in its first quarterly results since going public in September, hurt by a more than three-fold jump in research, marketing and other expenses.

Shares of the company, known for its work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government agencies, were down about 7% in extended trading.

Palantir, co-founded in 2003 by billionaire Peter Thiel, analyzes large amounts of data for U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies, global banks and energy companies.

Its net loss widened to $853.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $137.9 million a year earlier.

The company said it recorded $769.5 million in costs and $8.4 million of stock-based compensation related to its direct listing.

Revenue rose 52% to $289.4 million.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

