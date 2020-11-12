Palantir loss widens on higher costs, direct-listing expenses
Adds details, shares
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.N reported a bigger loss on Thursday in its first quarterly results since going public in September, hurt by a more than three-fold jump in research, marketing and other expenses.
Shares of the company, known for its work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government agencies, were down about 7% in extended trading.
Palantir, co-founded in 2003 by billionaire Peter Thiel, analyzes large amounts of data for U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies, global banks and energy companies.
Its net loss widened to $853.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $137.9 million a year earlier.
The company said it recorded $769.5 million in costs and $8.4 million of stock-based compensation related to its direct listing.
Revenue rose 52% to $289.4 million.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPLTR
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St draws comfort from potential divided Congress, eyes move to Fed
- Tesla seeks nod for Shanghai-made Model Y SUV - industry ministry
- Bitcoin Hits Highest Level Since Jan. 2018 Amid Post-Election Volatility
- US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on likelihood of divided U.S. Congress, Fed stands pat