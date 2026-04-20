Palantir Just Laid Out a 22-Point Guideline for Its View on the 21st Century: What Does It Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Palantir recently published a 22-point summary of a book published last year that was co-written by CEO Alex Karp.

The summary details Karp's views on geopolitical and social dynamics and shifting roles for the U.S. software industry.

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Over the weekend, Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) published a post on its X account summarizing The Technological Republic -- a book co-written by CEO Alex Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska. The 22-point summary of the book effectively lays out the company's vision for the 21st century as it pertains to the outlook for the interplay between the software industry, the defense industry, and interests shared by the U.S. and its allies.

While the outline's call for the U.S. to seriously consider "moving away from an all-volunteer force" when it comes to national service has likely been the biggest headline generator among the 22-point list, there are other points that look even more significant for investors. Read on to see what the company's recently published summary of The Technological Republic means for long-term investors.

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Who will build AI weapons, and for what purpose?

Palantir has long been a controversial stock due to its highly growth-dependent valuation profile, and the company itself is also controversial due to the role that its artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics software technologies have come to play in the defense industry. The tech specialist is a leading provider of next-generation defense software to U.S. military organizations, and criticism of the company's role in the military has intensified recently amid the war in Iran.

While the 2025 publication of The Technological Republic precedes the start of the Iran war, Palantir's recently published summary of the book essentially distills the company's response to criticism of its AI software in warfare: "The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose. Our adversaries will not pause to indulge in theatrical debates about the merits of developing technologies with critical military and national security applications."

Palantir believes Silicon Valley has a role to play in reducing violent crime

In addition to generating controversy for its role in the defense industry, Palantir's role in domestic surveillance and law enforcement has also attracted scrutiny. The company's recently published summary of The Technological Republic reflects a reiterated belief that AI and software should be proactively used to generate solutions that can reduce violent crimes and save lives. The role of AI utilization in domestic surveillance and law enforcement will continue to be controversial, but there's no sign of Palantir backing away from its advocacy and active participation in the space.

Palantir sees AI as the next big battlefield amid rising geopolitical risks

In point 12 among its list of 22, Palantir said: "The atomic age is ending. One age of deterrence, the atomic age, is ending, and a new era of deterrence built on A.I. is set to begin." The company views AI as the next major field of power competition and deterrence among world powers, and there are good reasons to think that it is correct in that assessment.

A separate point in Palantir's post suggests that the demilitarization of Germany and Japan following World War II has been excessive and created problems, with the "neutering" of Japan in particular threatening to "shift the balance of power in Asia." The rise of China as a major geopolitical threat to the U.S. and the reemergence of Russia as an active threat to the West are seemingly the underlying subtexts to this point in the summary.

Much of Palantir's recent X post summarizing The Technological Republic can be viewed as a call for military and societal repositioning amid reduced confidence in the globalization project due to geopolitical fracturing. Along both valuation and political lines, Palantir will likely continue to be one of the world's most controversial companies -- but international dynamics continue to suggest a strong demand outlook for the software leader's technologies and services.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.