Palantir Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 2, after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched once, delivering an earnings surprise of 16.3% on average.

Q4 Expectations for PLTR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.4 billion, indicating an increase of 62.8% year over year. The top line is likely to have increased, mainly due to the growing demand for AI technologies in both its Government and Commercial segments.

The consensus estimate for Government revenues is pegged at $707.2 million, indicating a 55.4% year-over-year increase, while for Commercial revenues the consensus estimate is pegged at $646.2 million, implying 73.5% year-over-year growth.

The collective strong growth is likely to have been driven by the consistent trust the United States government and Private Commercial Organizations place on the company’s AI Platforms (AIP), enabling organizations to process large datasets and derive real-time insights. The AIP is especially valuable in sectors requiring extensive data integration, such as defense, healthcare, finance and intelligence, where operational efficiency and decision-making speed are critical. Growing customer loyalty and faith in PLTR’s ability to deliver critical offerings are expected to have resulted in a surge in demand for its products in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, the recent launch of AI Hivemind, an AIP tool that organizes large dynamically generated agents to tackle hard problem-solving, idea generation, refinement and executable proposal generation that is integrated with ontology, has gained popularity among commercial organizations. This development is likely to have further boosted the demand for the digitalization and modernization of PLTR’s clients' businesses in the quarter under review.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 23 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 64.3%. We expect increasing collective operating income to benefit the bottom line in the quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Palantir Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Palantir Technologies Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PLTR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PLTR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has an Earnings ESP of +1.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMD’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $9.7 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.33 per share, implying a 22% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. AMD beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 2.5%.

AMETEK, Inc. AME has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AME’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2 billion, indicating a 10.5% year-over-year decline. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.94 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. AME beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 4.6%.

