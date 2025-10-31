Palantir Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3, after the bell.

The company has a strong history of earnings surprises. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, with an average earnings surprise of 13.17%.

Q3 Expectations for PLTR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 17 cents, indicating 70% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. The consensus estimate for total revenues stands at $1.09 billion, indicating 50.65% year-over-year growth.

We anticipate a strong year-over-year increase in the company’s top line for the upcoming quarter, supported by robust demand from both existing and new customers, which is expected to boost PLTR’s prospects.

The consensus estimate for Government revenues is pegged at $602.53 million, indicating 47.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for Commercial revenues is pegged at $493.66 million, indicating 56% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Predicts for PLTR

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PLTR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

PLTR has an Earnings ESP of -5.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time.

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.37 per share, implying an 89.6% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.4%.

APP has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenue is pegged at $2.65 billion, implying a 3.28% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark stands at $1.48 per share, indicating a rise of 5.7% year over year. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 3.27%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

