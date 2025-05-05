PALANTIR Earnings Results: $PLTR Reports Quarterly Earnings

PALANTIR ($PLTR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.13 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $883,860,000, beating estimates of $880,087,303 by $3,772,697.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PLTR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PALANTIR Insider Trading Activity

PALANTIR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 254 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 254 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PALANTIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,200 institutional investors add shares of PALANTIR stock to their portfolio, and 788 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PALANTIR Government Contracts

We have seen $592,363,126 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

PALANTIR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.

on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/26, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

PALANTIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PALANTIR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLTR forecast page.

PALANTIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $105.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Dan Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $75.0 on 11/25/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.