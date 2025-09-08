Palantir Declines 18% in a Month: Time to Accumulate Again?

Palantir PLTR is seeing a healthy correction, with the stock dropping 18% over the past month. After soaring to all-time highs, some profit-taking was inevitable, especially given its rich valuations. This pullback does not seem to be a problem, but rather an opportunity to enter at a lower price.

Palantir’s strong fundamentals remain intact, with robust revenue growth, expanding commercial contracts, and a rapidly scaling AI Platform. Such a correction helps balance the risk-reward equation, making the stock more attractive for long-term investors. For those seeking exposure to AI with solid financials, this dip provides an opportunity.

Here’s a deeper analysis of key factors to consider for making a well-informed investment decision.

Rapid Adoption of PLTR’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP)

PLTR is experiencing significant growth due to the rapid adoption of its AIP, which offers turnkey solutions that allow organizations, both government and commercial, to integrate advanced AI-driven data analytics and autonomous decision-making tools directly into their operational workflows. This removes technical complexity and accelerates deployment. As businesses increasingly rely on real-time data to drive decisions, Palantir’s sticky solutions have become highly sought after. The ability to provide scalable, secure and highly customized AI applications positions PLTR for sustained revenue growth and long-term customer retention.

Strong U.S. Government and Commercial Contracts

A key driver of Palantir’s stock performance is its ability to secure large-scale government and commercial contracts, particularly in the U.S. Government sector. Palantir’s software is widely used by defense, intelligence and public health agencies, providing critical geospatial intelligence and data analytics capabilities. In addition to government contracts, the firm is rapidly expanding its footprint in the commercial sector, showing strong growth in customer numbers and contract sizes. This contract momentum provides revenue visibility and predictable cash flow, boosting investor confidence. The blend of government trust and commercial scalability solidifies PLTR’s market position and underpins its long-term growth potential.

PLTR’s Strong Financial Position Inspires Confidence

Palantir’s financial foundation remains robust. As of June 30, 2025, the company held $6 billion in cash and reported zero debt, giving it the flexibility to reinvest aggressively in growth without relying on external capital.

Revenue momentum also remains strong. Second-quarter sales climbed 48% year over year, the first time the software firm crossed the $1 billion quarterly revenue threshold, a major psychological and financial milestone. The company closed 157 deals worth at least $1 million, including 42 over $10 million, a testament to rising enterprise demand and deeper platform penetration.

PLTR’s Earnings Momentum Holds Firm

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 EPS stands at 17 cents, indicating a 70% jump from the prior year. Earnings are forecasted to grow 58.5% in 2025, followed by 30.5% growth in 2026.

Sales projections are similarly upbeat, with expected revenue growth of 51% in the third quarter, and full-year top-line expansion of 46% in 2025 and 33% in 2026.

Big Tech’s AI Push Intensifies

Tech giants like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Salesforce CRM are also ramping up their AI initiatives. Microsoft continues to expand its Copilot integrations across Office and Azure while strengthening AI governance. Google enhances Workspace and Vertex AI, with a growing emphasis on security and compliance. Meanwhile, Salesforce is layering AI across its CRM ecosystem through Einstein Copilot and Data Cloud, pushing toward deeply personalized user experiences.

Despite this intensifying competition from Microsoft, Google and Salesforce, Palantir stands apart. Its strength lies in serving mission-critical sectors, such as defense, intelligence and healthcare, where security, trust and performance are non-negotiable. While Salesforce, Microsoft and Google excel in customer-facing tools and broad AI frameworks, Palantir delivers deeply embedded, operational AI that drives high-stakes decision-making. That is a competitive edge that we believe its peers have yet to match.

PLTR is a Buy

A Buy approach is recommended for PLTR. The recent stock pullback offers a solid opportunity for long-term investors interested in the AI sector. Palantir’s strong fundamentals remain well-supported by impressive revenue growth, rapid enterprise adoption of its AIP, and expanding contracts across government and commercial sectors. The company’s robust financial position, with a large cash reserve and no debt, ensures flexibility for continued investment in growth and innovation. Earnings momentum remains healthy, supported by positive forecasts. This correction improves the risk-reward balance, making it an attractive time to consider accumulating PLTR stock.

PLTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

