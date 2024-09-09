Palantir, Bp To Extend Strategic Relationship - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and bp (BP) have announced an enterprise agreement that will introduce new artificial intelligence capabilities with Palantir's AIP software. Palantir's AIP software will assist bp to safely and reliably harness large language models to improve and accelerate human decision-making with suggested courses of action based on automated analysis of the underlying data.

The companies noted that the new contract will build on a decade of collaboration that has created a foundation for bp's oil and gas production operations, using Palantir's software.

