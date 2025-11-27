Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Sells Nvidia and Buys an AI Stock Up 476,900% Since Its IPO

Key Points

Thiel Macro, a hedge fund led by billionaire Peter Thiel, sold its entire stake in Nvidia during the third quarter and started a new position in Microsoft.

Several Nvidia customers have designed custom artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators, but those chips have a major downside that many analysts believe will allow Nvidia to maintain its dominance.

Microsoft is monetizing AI through its software and cloud computing businesses, and the stock currently trades at a modest discount to its historical valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Billionaire Peter Thiel is best known for his role in cofounding Palantir Technologies. But he also runs hedge fund Thiel Macro, which sold its entire stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) during the third quarter and reinvested the proceeds into Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), a stock that has advanced 476,900% since its IPO in March 1986.

I think Thiel's hedge fund abandoned Nvidia too early, but Microsoft is well positioned to benefit from the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, even after achieving phenomenal gains over the last four decades. Here's what investors should know.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Nvidia: The stock Peter Thiel sold

Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the most coveted chips on the planet. They are used to accelerate demanding data center workloads, particularly those involving AI. Nvidia has an over 80% revenue share in AI accelerators, but increasingly stiff competition may have persuaded Peter Thiel to exit his position.

While Advanced Micro Devices trails Nvidia in terms of GPU performance, its MI350 chips achieved reasonably good results at the latest MLPerf benchmark event, standardized tests that measure the performance of AI systems. AMD could narrow the performance gap next year with the launch of its MI400 GPUs. Indeed, OpenAI plans to deploy MI450 chips in late 2026.

The market is particularly concerned about custom AI accelerators. Several hyperscalers (i.e., companies with massive data center footprints) have already designed and deployed custom chips to mitigate their dependence on Nvidia. That includes Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and OpenAI. But custom chips have a major drawback in that they lack prebuilt software tools.

Nvidia has spent nearly two decades building its CUDA platform, an unparalleled ecosystem of pretrained models, application frameworks, and code libraries that support developers. Nothing of the sort exists for custom chips, which means developers must build the necessary tools from scratch. When those adjacent costs are included, custom chips are often more expensive than Nvidia GPUs.

As a result, numerous analysts think Nvidia will maintain 70% to 90% revenue share in AI accelerators, a market forecast to expand at 29% annually through 2033. In turn, the Wall Street consensus says Nvidia's earnings will increase at 37% annually over the next three years, which makes the current valuation of 44 times earnings look relatively cheap.

Microsoft: The stock Peter Thiel bought

Microsoft is the largest enterprise software company and the second-largest public cloud, and the company is exploiting its strong presence in those markets to monetize artificial intelligence. Its strategy includes integrating generative AI copilots into popular software products like Microsoft 365, and providing a broad range of cloud AI services

"Customers continue to adopt Microsoft 365 Copilot at a faster rate than any other new Microsoft 365 suite," CEO Satya Nadella told analysts on the recent earnings call. He also said 90% of Fortune 500 companies use the AI assistant. In cloud computing, sales growth decelerated to 28%, and Microsoft's market share remained unchanged. But the company was capacity constrained, so it could gain share as its data center footprint doubles in the next two years.

With that in mind, Wall Street expects Microsoft's earnings to increase at 14% annually during the next three years. That consensus estimate may be conservative, given that enterprise software and cloud spending are projected to increase at 12% and 20% annually, respectively, through 2030. However, assuming Wall Street is correct, the current valuation of 34 times earnings is tolerable.

To be clear, those numbers give Microsoft a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.4, with values above 2 generally considered expensive. But that multiple is lower than the three-year average of 2.6 and the five-year average of 2.5, so I think it creates a reasonable entry point. Investors will still pay a premium to buy the stock, but the premium is a little bit smaller than usual right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $563,022!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Trevor Jennewine has positions in Amazon, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.