Palantir: A Bet on Geopolitical Turmoil & Government Spending

Palantir ( PLTR ) is a unique and highly secretive company specializing in software, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The company’s largest customers are government and financial institutions. Government use cases include counterterrorism, intelligence analysis, and security and privacy.

Palantir Gotham

Palantir Gotham is Palantir’s software used for intelligence and defense purposes for counter terrorism efforts. The United States Intelligence Community (USIC) and the Department of Defense (DoD) are among its largest clients.

Geopolitical Tensions Increasing

The ongoing conflicts are increasing globally, especially in Europe and the Middle East. Even if the U.S. is not directly involved in these conflicts, our indirect involvement will keep the revenue flowing from the U.S. government.

For example, the war between Ukraine and Russia appears to be escalating as Ukraine is going on the offensive and crossing the border into Russia. Over the weekend, a Ukrainian nuclear plant caught on fire. Meanwhile, Israeli forces intercepted projectiles crossing from Lebanon last night. The wars are escalating so rapidly that the U.S. has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine to the Middle East.

Defense Spending is the Highest on Record

2023 military spending was the highest on record for the United States. To put the rampant expenditures into perspective, the U.S. spent $916 billion for the year, more than the next highest nine countries combined.



Image Source: National Priorities Project

Though counterterrorism and defense are Palantir’s bread and butter, the company offers services that cater to big name clients such as Morgan Stanley ( MS ) and Merch ( MRK ). These services include:

Data

Palantir helps organizations integrate vast and diverse datasets from various sources. PLTR’s software is known for handling massive volumes of data while simultaneously making connections between disparate data sets. In other words, the company helps organizations simplify and make sense of complex data sets. The company’s software is highly coveted because it transforms the data into interactive visualizations.

Security & Privacy

Because of its high-level clientele, Palantir is well known for its best-in-breed security measures.

AI & Machine Learning

Palantir’s AI and machine learning capabilities enable customers to apply advanced predictive analytics to their data findings.

A Bet on Government Spending

Though Palantir is highly secretive, a 2013 TechCrunch report divulged that Palantir’s has at least twelve clients within the U.S. government, including the CDC and the FBI. With either side of the aisle unwilling to reign in government spending, being a government contractor like PLTR is an excellent place to be.



Image Source: Federalbudgetinpictures.com

A+ Founding Team

The “Paypal Mafia” refers to a group of Paypal ( PYPL ) employees and founders who became successful entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and executives in the technology industry. Peter Thiel, a founding member of Palantir, is one of the best-known and successful of the bunch. Thiel was the first outside investor in Meta Platforms ( META ), formerly, Facebook. Having a solid founding team should act as a vote of confidence for prospective investors.

Post EPS Set Up

PLTR is exhibiting relative price strength and a bullish weekly engulfing candle.



Image Source: TradingView

Robust Earnings History

Last week, Palantir reported earnings that grew 23% year-over-year. PLTR is one of the best growth stories in the market. The company has grown its top and bottom lines at a double-digit clip since December 2022.

Bottom Line

Palantir is one of the best growth stories on Wall Street. The company should be a big beneficiary of rising geopolitical tensions and rampant government spending.

