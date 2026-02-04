Palantir and Woodward Jumped on Earnings Beats—Here Are 3 More Setups to Watch

Earnings season keeps sending the same signal: companies that beat expectations and raise guidance are being rewarded aggressively by the market. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) offered two recent examples of that dynamic—moves that help explain why investors are increasingly focused on guidance as the primary catalyst.

Palantir's latest earnings report reignited enthusiasm for artificial intelligence stocks, driving a sharp upside move on strong sales and, more importantly, forward guidance. Woodward, a manufacturer of aerospace components and gas turbine systems, also surged following a strong fiscal Q1 earnings report.

Louis Navellier of InvestorPlace suggests the next big winners will be the companies that can pair strong execution with upward guidance revisions—and there are several candidates approaching their reports now that investors should keep an eye on.

Palantir: Why Guidance Beats the Rearview Mirror

Asked about Palantir’s post-earnings reaction, Navellier pointed to the company’s ability to actually monetize artificial intelligence—something many AI-focused firms still struggle to achieve.

Palantir stands out as an “AI applier,” using its software to deliver measurable results for customers rather than simply promising future potential.

Navellier also emphasized the importance of leadership when investing in transformative technologies. Palantir CEO Alex Karp was cited as a key reason for confidence in the company’s long-term trajectory.

Palantir entered the year facing skepticism. Short interest and negative media coverage intensified late last year after reports that Michael Burry had purchased put options on Palantir and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). That narrative fueled valuation concerns and weighed on the stock despite improving fundamentals.

On the question of valuation, Navellier noted that forward-looking metrics tell a very different story. Based on forecasted earnings rather than trailing results, Palantir’s valuation appears far more reasonable, particularly when looking out two years. The latest earnings report helped validate that thesis, with accelerating growth and guidance supporting the long-term outlook.

Woodward’s Earnings Pop Reinforces the Pattern

Woodward benefits from multiple secular tailwinds.

Aerospace demand remains healthy, supported by record aircraft orders and expanding space exploration activity.

At the same time, the company is increasingly tied to the data center boom, supplying turbine systems that allow large operators to generate their own power rather than relying solely on utilities.

Strong earnings and upbeat guidance propelled Woodward higher, reinforcing a recurring pattern this season: companies that beat expectations and raise outlooks are attracting fresh capital.

3 Stocks Setting Up for Similar Moves

Navellier highlighted a consistent framework behind these moves. Companies that outperform tend to check several boxes simultaneously: sales growth, expanding margins, positive analyst revisions, earnings surprises, and higher guidance. When all those elements align, stocks often react sharply, as seen with both Palantir and Woodward.

That same setup appears to be forming in several companies that have yet to report.

1. Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) operates at the center of the data center buildout, supplying water-cooled rack systems and other critical infrastructure.

The company competes in a similar space to Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), though Vertiv has maintained stronger relationships with Wall Street and more stable margins.

Demand trends remain exceptionally strong. Quarterly orders are rising between 20% and 35%, while year-over-year growth ranges from 50% to 65%. With data center expansion showing no signs of slowing, suppliers like Vertiv continue to benefit.

Asked about expectations for the upcoming report, Navellier said he would be disappointed if Vertiv failed to deliver at least a 15% earnings surprise. More important than the magnitude of the beat, however, is guidance. Beating expectations and raising forecasts has become the defining catalyst for outsized post-earnings moves.

Vertiv’s earnings history and ongoing analyst revisions suggest the setup remains favorable heading into its report.

2. EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) offers a different profile. While also exposed to data center growth, EMCOR stands out as a steadier, more predictable name.

Rather than dramatic earnings swings, EMCOR delivers consistent performance and reliable execution. It supplies essential components and services tied to data center construction and infrastructure, positioning it to benefit from the same secular trends as higher-growth peers, but with lower volatility.

On volatility expectations, Navellier described EMCOR as a blue-chip-style holding. The company is expected to beat estimates and provide solid guidance, though without the explosive surprises seen in more aggressive growth stocks.

That predictability makes it an attractive complement for investors balancing higher-risk AI exposure, which, Navellier stressed, is important. While capital continues to flow heavily into AI and data center-related stocks, risk management remains critical. His approach emphasizes allocating the majority of capital to conservative and moderate-risk holdings, with a smaller portion reserved for high-risk opportunities.

Institutional accumulation—not just innovation—was identified as the key factor that ultimately makes a stock “safe.” Persistent money flow from large investors tends to support longer-term trends, even during periods of market volatility.

3. NVIDIA

The final name on the list needs little introduction.

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the dominant force in artificial intelligence hardware, with sales growth exceeding 70% and operating margins approaching extraordinary levels.

Despite its size, NVIDIA continues to deliver accelerating sales and earnings—a rare combination. The upcoming rollout of its next-generation Vera Rubin chip is expected to drive another replacement cycle, with significant improvements in speed and energy efficiency.

Navellier also addressed why NVIDIA shares do not always surge immediately after earnings, even following blowout results. Given the stock’s massive market capitalization, options activity and market-making dynamics can sometimes suppress short-term price reactions. Over time, however, NVIDIA has consistently trended higher as fundamentals reassert themselves.

Concerns raised late last year following Michael Burry’s put options contributed to a temporary narrative shift, but earnings season has served as a reset. As results and guidance continue to confirm NVIDIA's dominance, those doubts have faded.

The Bigger Picture

From Palantir’s AI-driven breakout to Woodward’s manufacturing surprise, the market has delivered a clear message this earnings season. Strong guidance, positive revisions, and real monetization matter more than headlines or short-term narratives.

With Vertiv, EMCOR, and Nvidia all reporting soon, investors may see that pattern repeat once again.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.