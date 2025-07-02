Palantir And BlueForge Launch 'Warp Speed For Warships' To Modernize U.S. Navy Shipbuilding

(RTTNews) - BlueForge Alliance, a nonprofit integrator supporting U.S. Navy maritime initiatives, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) have launched Warp Speed for Warships, a Navy-funded program aimed at accelerating ship production, enhancing fleet readiness, and driving digital transformation across the maritime industrial base or MIB.

The initiative leverages Palantir's Warp Speed manufacturing operating system, based on its Foundry platform, to digitally connect shipbuilders, suppliers, and partners. This integration creates a unified operational picture, enabling real-time collaboration, faster delivery, reduced risk, and enhanced coordination across the naval supply chain.

The effort is an extension of the existing strategic partnership between BFA and Palantir. It is designed to modernize shipbuilding through secure data integration and actionable insights, responding to growing defense production demands and national security needs.

Kiley Wren, Co-CEO of BFA, emphasized that this public-private model brings clarity to complexity and scales digital infrastructure to build fleet resilience. Palantir's Head of Defense, Mike Gallagher, highlighted that the program will equip shipbuilders with the tools needed to maintain U.S. maritime superiority.

Wednesday, PLTR closed at $132.12, up 1.1%, and rose further after hours to $132.96, gaining 0.64% on the NasdaqGS.

