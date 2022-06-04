Palantir: Stock vs. Company

In this video, I will be talking about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and what it means to focus on the company's performance rather than the stock's. The stock might be down significantly, but the company is moving in the right direction with new partnerships and deals being announced every quarter.

For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were on June 3, 2022. The video was published on June 4, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.