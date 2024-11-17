Paladin Limited Faces Possible Trading Suspension

Paladin Limited (HK:0495) has released an update.

Paladin Limited faces a potential trading suspension after the Hong Kong Stock Exchange determined the company failed to meet necessary operational and asset criteria. With a suspension set for November 27, 2024, unless a review is requested, shareholders are urged to exercise caution. The review’s outcome remains uncertain, leaving investors in anticipation.

